May 23, 1950 - August 25, 2019 On Sunday, August 25, 2019, Mr. Joseph Benjamin Lash, Jr. departed this life at Forsyth Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He retired from Thomasville Furniture Industries and Winston-Salem Forsyth County School (Glenn High School). Mr. Lash's celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. at the Cathedral of Refuge Church at 534 Oak Summit Road, Winston-Salem, NC, with visitation at 12:30 p.m. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Priscilla Lash; daughters, Hope Lash (Jason Kendall), Crystal (Nathaniel) Harrison, Joy (Terrell) Simmons all of the city; and daughter-in-law, Mary Harmon of SC; his sons, Charles Minor, Anthony Minor, Robert (Donna) Minor, Julius (Lashonda) Minor, Kelvin Snow, James Wilson, all of the city, Lavonne Hudson of Fayetteville, NC; his siblings, Mary Wilson, Geneva (Harold) Brandon, Georgia Givens, Kathy (Nashid) Rahmaan, Geraldine (Freddie) Marshall and Marion (Stan) Dalton, all of the city. Services are entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service.

