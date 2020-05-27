September 2, 1932 - May 24, 2020 Mrs. Wilma Todd Lanning, 87, went home to be with her Savior on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Trinity Elms. She was born in Forsyth County on September 2, 1932 to the late Rufus Franklin and Nora Belle Spaugh Todd. Mrs. Lanning loved the Lord, was a seamstress, gardener, and loved to sing and play piano. She was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church. Preceding her in death was her husband, Bobby Jean Lanning; daughter, Vicki Jean Koehmstedt; siblings: Hazel, Mary, Cora, Arthur, Clifford, Fred, Rufus, Florence, Virginia, and Helen. Surviving are her children, Teena Stewart (Jeffrey), Phillip Lanning, Patricia Justice (Donald), and Wendy Webb (Darren); 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Curtis Todd (Jeannie) and Theodore Todd (Frankie); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 29, 2020 at River Oaks Community Church with Pastor Sonny Flowers and Ron Schuyler officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association- Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Lanning. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023

Tags

Load entries