August 30, 1942 - July 4, 2020 MOCKSVILLE Mr. Gradon Cornell "G.C." Lankford, 77, formerly of Cedar Ridge Road, and currently of Radiator Road in Yadkinville, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. He was born on August 30, 1942, in Forsyth County, to the late Gradon Cornell Lankford and Bonnie Rose McCullough Lankford Helsabeck. G.C. retired from Ingersoll Rand and was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed camping and riding his golf cart. He was a loving grandfather who was very supportive to his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Linda Quillin Lankford; a sister, Paulette Burton; and a brother in law, Danny Smith. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Latham Chamberlain Lankford, of the home; a daughter, Debbie Singleton of Advance; a son, Jeffrey Lankford (Diane Philyaw) of Mocksville; five grandchildren, Dawn Lowery (Patrick), Matthew Singleton (Tara), Taylor Lankford, Josh Lankford and Brandon Lankford; five great-grandchildren, Tucker Lowery, Berklee Lowery, Easton Lankford, Alaina Singleton and Braydon Singleton; a stepson, Darren Chamberlain (Donna) of Advance; two stepdaughters, Sandra Boswell (Scott) of Advance and Lynne Davis (Paul) of East Bend; five stepgrandchildren, Andrew Boswell (Sarah), Nicholas Boswell (Madi Whitlock), McKay Chamberlain, Latham Chamberlain and Gracen Davis; a sister, Carolyn Smith of Mocksville; and several nieces, nephews and in laws. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, at Eaton Funeral Chapel. The service will be broadcast live on Facebook. Interment will follow in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Advance. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at the funeral home. Memorials may be considered for Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street

