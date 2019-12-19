December 22, 1934 - December 18, 2019 MOCKSVILLE - Mr. Kenneth Avery Lanier, Sr. 84, of Fred Lanier Road, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in Davie County on December 22, 1934, to the late Avery Patrick and Maggie Josephine Beck Lanier. Kenneth was a lifelong member of Ijames Crossroads Baptist Church and retired as a home builder. He enjoyed farming, fishing and cutting wood. He especially enjoyed antique tractors and was a member of the Piedmont Antique Power Association. He was a loving grandfather and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son; two sisters, Shelby Lapish and Brenda Chaffin; and a brother, Wayne Lanier. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Virginia Boger Lanier of the home; a son, Ken Lanier, Jr. (Kristi); a daughter, Jenny Lanier Ely (Jordon); two grandchildren, Kendall Lanier (Kailey Neal ) and Kayli Lanier; a sister, Mary Bell Prevette (Calvin) all of Mocksville; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Ijames Crossroads Baptist Church, with Rev. Franklin Myers, Rev. Rowan Fay and Rev. Alex Heafner officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, at Eaton Funeral Home. Memorials may be considered for Ijames Crossroads Baptist Church (general fund), 1038 Ijames Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street, Mocksville, NC 27028
