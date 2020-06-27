December 20, 1946 - June 26, 2020 Mrs. Theade Rebecca Lane, age 73, of Yadkinville, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Yadkin Nursing Care Center. Mrs. Lane was born on December 20, 1946 in Forsyth County to the late Asa Odell Conrad and Claudia Livengood Conrad. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband Dalton Lane; two brothers Otis Conrad and John Conrad; and three sisters Nancy Conrad Joyner, Claudia Conrad Stoltz, and Betty Conrad Richardson. Those left to cherish her memory are a brother Lewis (Phyllis) Conrad of Winston-Salem. Due to the Covid19 concerns, the family has requested a private graveside service at the Douglas Family Cemetery in East Bend. Huff Funeral Home 212 E. Main St., East Bend, NC
Most Popular
-
Bonefish Grill closed permanently at Thruway
-
'It's overwhelming': Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ COVID-19 panel hears details of possible reopening scenarios
-
Disturbance ends peacefully at Old Vineyard Behavioral Health Services
-
Gov.'s Office condemns speedway owner's racist FB post in wake of Wallace noose incident
-
Winston-Salem may soon require masks, Mayor Allen Joines says
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately