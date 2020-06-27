December 20, 1946 - June 26, 2020 Mrs. Theade Rebecca Lane, age 73, of Yadkinville, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Yadkin Nursing Care Center. Mrs. Lane was born on December 20, 1946 in Forsyth County to the late Asa Odell Conrad and Claudia Livengood Conrad. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband Dalton Lane; two brothers Otis Conrad and John Conrad; and three sisters Nancy Conrad Joyner, Claudia Conrad Stoltz, and Betty Conrad Richardson. Those left to cherish her memory are a brother Lewis (Phyllis) Conrad of Winston-Salem. Due to the Covid19 concerns, the family has requested a private graveside service at the Douglas Family Cemetery in East Bend. Huff Funeral Home 212 E. Main St., East Bend, NC

