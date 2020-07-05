March 15, 1968 - July 1, 2020 Mr. Robert Allen Lane, age 52 of Hamptonville, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 due to an automotive accident. Robert was employed by Mooresville School System. Robert was born in Surry County to Betty Turner Norman and Marvin Edgar Lane. He was preceded in death by his father, a sister Virginia Coe, also an Infant Brother, Terry Lane. He survived by mother and step-father, Betty Norman and husband Wendell of Jonesville, two brothers: Jerry Lane and wife Mattie of Dobson, Adam Lane of Pennsylvania, also several nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held, 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Hamptonville by Rev. Terry Coe. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Lane family. Johnson Funeral Home 615 W. Main St., Elkin NC 28621

