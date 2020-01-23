September 20, 1944 - January 9, 2020 John Wesley Lane (Johnny), 75, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday morning, January 9, at his home. He was born September 20, 1944, in Surry County, to Woodrow Wilson and Addie Edwards Lane. Johnny was grounds superintendent at Pine Tree Golf Course for 38 years. He was well known around Kernersville for his ability to maintain a great golf course. He was an avid gardener and produced a lot of vegetables for family, neighbors and church members. He had many friends. Johnny was a Christian and helped out with a lot of activities at Kernersville Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Stigall Lane. Surviving is his wife, Deboraha; son, Rodney; grandchildren, Brett and Jessica; four sisters, Dorothy Grime of Wilmington, Joan Norris, Marti Polimino and Theresa (Dwight) Andrews, all of Kernersville; two brothers, Bill (Joyce) of Salisbury and Frankie (Sharon) of Kernersville. A memorial service was held January 11, 2020, at Kernersville Church of Christ, a great celebration of his life.
Lane, John Wesley
