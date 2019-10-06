November 3, 1977 - October 3, 2019 God called one of his special angel's home Thursday night, October 3, 2019. He is now in Heaven with his Grandpa and Nana Smith, along with his Grandpa Herb Blankenship and Aunt Sue Baker. Jeremy was a very loving son, father, nephew, friend and special man. Anyone who had the honor of meeting him loved him instantly. He could make you laugh till your sides hurt. He was a mechanic his whole life and loved cars, especially Mustangs and VW Bugs. Jeremy was employed by Old Town Foreign Car Repair. Left to cherish his memory and forever miss and love him are his mother and father, Lee and Denise Blankenship; three sons that loved him dearly: Gage Michael, Hayden Lee, and Silas Merritt; stepson, Camden Meredith; his four legged buddies, Jaxx and Maxx and Sammy the Snake; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends that will forever remember this kind and great man. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 8 at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Pastor Jeff Jeffers officiating. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, October 7 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
