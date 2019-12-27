May 23, 1936 - December 22, 2019 Walkertown Mr. Jacob "JT" Lane, Sr., affectionately known as "Pap," 83, was called home on December 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born on May 23, 1936 (proudly sharing his birthday with two of his great-grandchildren) to Alfred and Flora Lane of Happy Valley, Tennessee, where he grew up across the street from the love of his life, Ruth. They married in 1954 and had three girls and one boy. JT worked as a mechanic for Piedmont Airlines/US Air for 35 years, which relocated him and Ruth to Walkertown, NC, where they were blessed with their fourth daughter. JT was an avid member of the Walkertown Civic Club and Love's United Methodist Church for many years. He partnered with his beloved son and best friend to build a successful lawn care business that served much of Walkertown. Later in life, JT regularly attended Kings Promise Ministries at Davis Chapel, where he proudly watched his grandson, Samuel Bowman, and his granddaughter, Sarah Davis, spread the word of God. JT was dearly loved by the community and was known for his contagious laugh and love for everyone. He loved spending time with his friends at Webster Brother's Hardware and talking community politics. JT never met a stranger and always had a kind word. In addition to his parents, Jacob was proceeded in death by his beautiful wife, Ruth Evelyn Lane; a daughter, Susan "Susie" Lynn Lane; son Jacob Thomas "Tom" Lane, Jr.; grandson, Jason Rodrick Birchfield; and one brother, Olin Lane. He is survived by four daughters, Elizabeth Ruth Browning (Rex), Cynthia Dian Birchfield Lane, Emily Bowman, and Katie Sparks; nine grandchildren, Travis Birchfield, Tommy Sparks (Jennifer), Timmy Browning, Rachel Browning, Samuel Bowman (Casey), Sarah Jo Davis (Ron), and Jacob Bowman; nine great-grandchildren, Jackson Halsey, Alyssa Sparks, Jeremiah Davis, Reagan Davis, Tucker Bowman, Tate Bowman, Paityn Brown, Paxton Browning, and Charleigh Jo Conley; three brothers, Mayford, Ray, and Jack Lane; honorary sisters, Peggy Pryor, Mickey Donovan, and Sara Adkins of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all and has left a lasting impression on everyone he met. A memorial service for JT will be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Love's United Methodist Church with Pastor Samuel Bowman. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The King's Promise Ministries at Davis Chapel at P.O. Box 116, Pine Hall, NC 27042. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Lane family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
