April 4, 1952 - October 13, 2019 LANE WALKERTOWN Hilda Marie Ledbetter Lane, 67, went home to be with her Lord early Sunday morning, October 13, 2019 at Novant Kernersville Medical Center. Hilda was born on April 4, 1952 in Surry County to the late Bramlett Odell and Tessie Lou Holcomb Ledbetter. She owned and operated her own cleaning business for more than 30 years and was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church. Hilda loved spending time with her family, traveling to the mountains, and to the beach. She enjoyed Goodwill shopping and could always be found smoking a Virginia Slim. She was preceded in death by her parents. Hilda is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Kenneth Eugene Lane, Sr.; 2 children, Kenneth Shouse (Tonya) and Rodney Shouse (Claudia); 4 stepchildren, Amanda Gary (Denard), Donna Blevins, Missy Martin, and Kenneth Lane, Jr. (Mandy); 2 sisters, Cathy Gordy (Harry) and Robin Brown (Dale); 2 brothers, Rick Ledbetter (Chris) and Greg Ledbetter (Gloria); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a 2:00 pm graveside service held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown with Pastor Kent Hogan officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 12-1 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at her home. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Lane family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W Walnut Cove, NC 27052
