January 11, 1931 - October 6, 2019 Mr. Harold Jefferson Lane, 88, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born January 11, 1931 to Dallas Gray Lane and Ivy Edwards Lane. He was an active member of Center Grove Baptist Church and was employed with Sara Lee for over 40 years. Mr. Lane will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was always at his grandchildren's activities and cheering them on. He enjoyed fishing, pickleball and softball. Mr. Lane was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Catherine Whisenhunt Lane; two brothers, Gray and Moir Lane and two sisters, Pam Powell and Maybell Jester. Surviving are his four children, Portia Griffin, Greg Lane (Theresa), Myra Etheridge (Joseph) and Tracy Rhoades (Brad); eight grandchildren, Charlotte and Shawn Griffin, Megan Freedle (Kyle), Cameron Lane, Mark Etheridge (Katherine), Kristen Frost (Michael), Chad Rhoades (fiancé Blair Ellis) and Austin Rhoades (Emily); five great-grandchildren, Kylie and Payton Griffin, Carter, Owen and Grace Freedle and two brothers, Bobby Lane (Cora Lee) and Arley Lane (Janet). The family would like to mention a special thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice for their special care of Mr. Lane over the last 2 years. The family will receive friends from 4:00 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 5:30 p.m. with Dr. Steve Corts and Chap. Mark Brown officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 North Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
