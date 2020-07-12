April 13, 1937 - July 7, 2020 Cora Lee White Lane, 83, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born on April 13, 1937 to Charlie Harrison White and Pearl Flynn White. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 67 years James Robert (Bobby) Lane, sister Eleanor Rivenbark, brother Richard Jones, and nephew Jeffrey Rivenbark. Cora Lee is survived by a son, James Mark Lane; daughters Cathy Knapp (Chandler) and Lori Adkins (Chad); grandchildren Holly Redding (Arthur), Casey Martin (David), Tyler Lane, Courtney and Collin Reese; great-grandsons Oliver and Winston Redding; brothers Jerry White (Carolyn) and David Jones (Shirley), sister Tammy Lewis (Bear), and many loved nieces and nephews. Cora Lee married Bobby on June 13, 1953. He always said she was the prettiest girl he had ever seen, and while serving in Korea with the United States Army, his fellow soldiers agreed. The soldiers were invited to enter pictures of their "sweethearts" into a beauty contest and Cora Lee was voted Queen of the 73rd Tank Battalion. At the time of Bobby's passing, just 35 days prior to Cora Lee's, he still had the trophy that she was awarded, proudly displayed in their home. Cora Lee retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco and was a member of Mount Bethel Baptist Church in East Bend, NC. She loved to travel, and she particularly enjoyed several cruises, a trip to Hawaii, and family vacations at Myrtle Beach. To her five grandchildren, she was Nanny. They all remember her stylish fashion sense, back scratches; evening snuggles during many sleepovers, her coconut cake that no one else can make quite the same, weeks of fun at White Lake, Christmas mornings with her huge breakfast spread, the most thoughtful gifts, and her genuine interest in their lives. Her smile made them feel loved and safe. A private graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory on July 14. The family is saddened they cannot be with extended family and friends during this time but they look forward to a celebration of Cora Lee's life at a later date. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Pastor Bobby Watts and the members of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church for their love, support, and prayers. They would also like to express their appreciation to the caring staff of Yadkin Nursing Care Center and Mountain Valley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 4332 Mt. Bethel Church Rd., East Bend, NC 27018.
