January 5, 1947 - September 3, 2019 Mr. Bill Lane, 72, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County on January 5, 1947 to Curtis Cameron Lane and Ruby Culler Lane. Bill graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School. After high school, he attended North Carolina State University where he graduated with his bachelor's degree in 1969. Bill served in the United States Army Reserve. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 30 years of service. Bill was the president of the Winston-Salem Radio Control Club. He was a member of the American Modeler's Association and the DeLorean Owner's Association. Bill will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his wife, Nicki Lane; children, Jeff Swaim (Nicole) and Mark Swaim (Angie); grandchildren, Julie Camp (Dan), Kelly Swaim, Abbey Swaim, Nicholas Swaim, and Addison Swaim; brother, Cam Lane (Cynthia); and nephews, Mark Lane (Shelley) and Matt Lane (Nicole). A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Old Town Baptist Church with Dr. Rick Speas officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church until 3:30 pm. A private family interment will be held at Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Old Town Baptist Church at 4386 Shattalon Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy Winston-Salem, NC 27103
