October 3, 1927 - September 15, 2019 Mr. James Edward "Ed" Landers, Jr., 91, of Winston-Salem, died on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Ed was born on October 3, 1927, in Camden, N.J., the son of the late James Edward Landers, Sr. and Mildred McElroy Landers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Woodfin Landers, and a sister, Llewellyn Smith. Ed is survived by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Jean Hauser Landers; two daughters, Ann Landers Lamm-Tinoco of Winston-Salem and Susan Landers Young of Pfafftown; three grandchildren, Adam Cagle of Pfafftown, Jake Cagle of Pfafftown, and Adrian Tinoco of Wilmington, NC; one step-granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Young of Radford, VA; three great-grandchildren, Levi, Cole, and Mason Cagle, all of Pfafftown; and several nieces and nephews. At an early age Ed's family moved to Mars Hill, N.C., where he grew up and graduated from Mars Hill High School and Mars Hill College. After serving his country in the U.S. Army, he continued his education by graduating from Wake Forest University and Wake Forest University School of Law. After being admitted to the N.C. Bar Association, he joined Wachovia Bank in the Trust Department, retiring in 1990 as a vice president with thirty-eight years of service. Ed was very active in the civic and charitable life of his community. He was a former Jaycee and a member of the Winston-Salem Lions Club for over fifty years. He served as a trustee of N.C. Baptist Hospital and delivered meals on wheels. Ed was an active member of Ardmore Baptist Church for over sixty years, where he served as a deacon, a member of the church trustees, and a Sunday school teacher. After retirement, Ed and Jean spent much of their time at their condo in North Myrtle Beach. They enjoyed dancing and were big fans of the Wake Forest football and basketball teams. They were also strong supporters of their grandchildren's sports teams and school activities. A service to celebrate Ed's life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Ardmore Baptist Church with Dr. Gina M. Brock and Dr. Paul Mullen officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mr. Landers. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

