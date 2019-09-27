Hopewell, VA - Mr. Barry L. Lampkins, 60, passed away September 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hanes Memorial CME Church with family visitation at 12 noon. (RUSSELL)
Hopewell, VA - Mr. Barry L. Lampkins, 60, passed away September 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hanes Memorial CME Church with family visitation at 12 noon. (RUSSELL)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately