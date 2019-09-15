November 13, 1941 - September 12, 2019 MSgt. Judson Safford Lamphear, USMC, Ret., 77, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. Jud was born November 13, 1941 in Chautauqua Co., NY to John and Mary Lamphear. He graduated with an Associates Degree from Jamestown Community College in NY and from UNCG with a B.S. in Business and Economics. Jud retired as a Master Sergeant from his "Beloved" Marine Corps after 20 years of service and also served in the Vietnam War. He was a proud member of the American Legion where served as Commander of Post 55 for 9 years, as well as a member of the Forty & Eight Veteran's Organization, the Marine Corps League, and the Fleet Reserve Association. After retirement from the Marine Corps, he worked at ITT Grinnell and retired from Gilbarco. In his free time, Jud liked to fish, read, and travel. He was a member of Ardmore United Methodist Church. Jud will be fondly remembered by his family, who he loved dearly, and his many friends whose lives he left a lasting impact upon. In addition to his parents, Jud was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Judson Lamphear, and brother, John Alexander Lamphear. Jud is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Hunter Lamphear; children, David George Lamphear and wife Beth, Kristin Elizabeth Gartner and husband Joey, and Andrew Scott Lamphear; grandchildren, Lane Jeffrey Lamphear, Evan Elizabeth Lamphear, Gavin Judson Lamphear, Philip Scott Lamphear, Sophia Jessica Gartner, and Zoey Elizabeth Gartner; sisters, Jane Way and husband Ernie III and Ann Klemann and husband Bob; brother, Thomas Lamphear and wife Laura; in laws, Pat and Mike Martin and Bruce and Vicki Hunter; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of Jud's life will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11 AM at Ardmore United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Matthew S. Farabow and Rev. Dr. Bill Medlin officiating. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6 8 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
