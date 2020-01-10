February 14, 1936 - January 7, 2020 King - Robert Carl Lambertus, 83, of King, passed from earth to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 after a brief illness. Mr. Lambertus was born February 14, 1936 in Westmoreland County, PA to the late Carl and Edna Evans Lambertus. Bob loved the Lord and served Him well for many years as a youth pastor and when he found his home at Calvary Baptist Church he served as an adult Sunday School teacher and a four- and five-year old's Children Church pastor. He also served as a coach for Stokes County Youth Basketball. Bob also loved model cars and trains. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Reva Williams. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of fifty-three wonderful years, Karen Dohrman Lambertus, his daughter, Sonnette Murphy and husband Joe, his son, Jon Lambertus and wife Renee, two sisters: Delores McCurry and Carol Haile, and four grandchildren: Leesha Carpenter, Joshua Lambertus, Ethan Murphy and Reva Murphy. The family will receive friends and loved ones Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church, 536 S. Main St., King, NC 27021. Funeral service begins at 1:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Broyhill, and Rev. Scott Vernon officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Walnut Cove, NC. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Children's Church: 536 S. Main St., King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert Carl Lambertus. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
