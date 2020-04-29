April 8, 1940 - April 25, 2020 Gail Allen Lake, born April 8,1940, passed away April 25, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Atha Johnson and R. Worth "Bob" Allen. Gail attended St. Mary's Junior College in Raleigh, NC. Previously married to J.Gilmour Lake, Gail is survived by her two daughters, London Pickett and husband H.N. "Skip" Pickett of Winston-Salem, NC and Sheppard Lake of Cave Creek, AZ. She is also survived by two grandchildren, the joys of her life, Allen Pickett and Banks Pickett, as well as her sister, Terrie Davis, and husband John W. Davis III; and her brother, R. Worth Allen, Jr., and wife Charlain. Even though Gail believed in school, her true education was through international travel. Her greatest joy came from sharing the world with others as she took her daughters and grandchildren on amazing adventures around the globe. Other languages were never her strong suit, so she would charm her way through any communications needed. Gail never met an animal she didn't love and was known to rescue any she found in need, from the typical cat or dog to an injured dormouse in the back yard that became a family pet. She was a strong and faithful supporter of Southeastern Guide Dogs, as well. Gail was passionate about her garden and flowers, a good book (especially murder mysteries), wine, and beautiful needlepoint. She was generous in both her time and her money. If ever there was a crisis, Gail was the person you wanted in your corner. She was a good and loyal friend. A committed community volunteer, she became President of the Whitaker School PTA in 1971, because she wanted to ensure the smooth transition of the student body during the beginning of busing, a controversial time. She was active in many organizations, including the Twin City Garden Cub, The Winston-Salem Junior League, and Salem College. In 1972 Gail and Gilmour Lake formed Computer Credit, Inc. on their dining room table. From this modest beginning, they built a national company serving over 350 hospitals, two major oil companies and several major retailers. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Senior Services, Inc. (2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105), Forgotten Felines (PO Box 734, Clinton, CT 06413), Southeastern Guide Dogs (4210 77th Street East, Palmetto, FL 34221), Salem College and Academy (Office of Institutional Advancement, 601 South Church Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101). Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
