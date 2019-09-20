November 14, 1999 - September 14, 2019 Elijah Darian Lahey, 19, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born November 14, 1999 in Forsyth County. Darian was an outgoing young man who loved life. He enjoyed dirt bikes and the outdoors. Darian was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Louise Ervin Yates; maternal great-uncle, Ted Yates; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Shamblin. He is survived by his mother, Porsche Leigh Lahey; father, William Dennis Lahey, III; siblings: Savannah Alexis Lahey, Mason Lee Dunnigan, Aubrianna Kora Bingman, Joseph Wiley Atwood Lahey, and Mary Katherine Atwood; maternal grandmother, Wilma Vannoy Whitt; paternal grandfather, Oak Shamblin; step-mother, Ashley Atwood; and a host of extended family. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
