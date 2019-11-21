Christopher "Austin" Lackey, 20, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Winston-Salem. He was born on December 26, 1998 in Forsyth County to Autumn Shupe and Dana Wilson Lackey. Surviving are his parents, Autumn Shupe and boyfriend Darrell Sealey and Dana Wilson Lackey and wife Tyeisha, both of Winston-Salem; maternal grandmother, Penny Wood; maternal grandfather, Jimmy Shupe and wife Laura; paternal grandmother, Glenda Gates; and siblings: Chasity Edwards, Haley Edwards, Aidan Lackey, Daniel Lackey, Taylynn Lackey, and Jamie Hayes. Austin held a special place in the lives and hearts of his aunt and uncle, Ashley and Ronald Moser, and Brian Wood; numerous cousins from his extended family; and dear friend, Edson Olivera. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the JC Green & Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
