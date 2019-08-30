September 19, 1928 - August 27, 2019 Mrs. Mary M. Kyles was born on September 19, 1928 to the late Clifton and Pearlie Abbott Mitchell in Walkertown, NC. She was educated in the public schools. Mrs. Kyles was owner and operator of Triad Barber School. She passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Mrs. Kyles is survived by her four sons: Paul Gambill, Jr., Richard (Glenda) Gambill, Ron Gambill and Thomas Gambill; seven grandchildren, a sister, Inez Price, brother, Hubert (Rosetta) Mitchell; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, former students and friends. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the chapel of Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Family visitation at 10:00 AM. Interment in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue

