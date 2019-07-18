Kurkowski, Frederick Ernest May 2, 1935 - July 15, 2019 Frederick Ernest Kurkowski went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 15, 2019. He was born in Rochester, NY on May 2, 1935 to the late Braynard and Mary Kurkowski. Frederick was ordained in 1960 at the Lancaster Theological Seminary. He was a minister in the United Church of Christ. Frederick was an elected officer in both the Associate and Conference levels of the United Church of Christ. He served at 7 General Synods with the church. Frederick strongly supported the life of the church and the work of the denomination. He ministered at churches in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and North Carolina. Frederick was highly involved with each community he lived in. He participated in local community boards, shelters for battered women, ministries to the elderly, community responses to stop drug abuse, and ecumenical youth work. He was an accomplished Eagle Scout and enjoyed participating in the Boy Scouts. Frederick leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Delores Kurkowski; children, Heather Elizabeth Kurkowski-Wolcott, Sarah Anne Kurkowski Simpson, and Michael Ernest (Laura) Kurkowski; grandchildren, Kaila Wolcott, Taylor Wolcott, Kelsey Simpson, and Rebecca Simpson; siblings, Paul Kurkowski, Catherine Reimer, and David (Myra) Kurkowski; and many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2 pm at Parkway United Church of Christ with Reverend Craig Schaub officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends following the service. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home 2849 MIddlebrook Drive, Clemmons, NC

