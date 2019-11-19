Winston-Salem - Florene Mae Martin Kullman, 90, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem.
