August 14, 1944 - October 26, 2019 Ms. Pamela Pross Kuehne, of Winston-Salem, went home to be with her Lord this past Saturday. Pam was born in Chicago, Illinois to Connie and George Pross. Pam retired from US Air. She had a wonderful, loving heart for her family and friends and was an amazing cook, gardener and seamstress. She leaves to cherish her memory: a sister and brother: Penny Pallister and Mick Pross, 2 daughters: Pamela Mays and Kelly Barnette; a son: Donnie Kuehne; 7 grandchildren: Stephanie Cruz, Matthew Dickson, Pearl Mays, Kristen Barnette, Jordan Barnette, Michael Barnette and Mavrick Kuehne and 5 great-grandchildren: Noah Dickson, Kloe Dickson, Alexis Taylor, Elijah Taylor and Brendon Taylor. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Jackie Drabek. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to friends & family for their support and prayers during their unexpected loss. In honor of Pam, the family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
