October 6, 1968 - March 27, 2020 Alexander Zachary Kroustalis age 51, passed away peacefully at his home in Myrtle Beach. Alex was born in Winston-Salem, NC to Lillian and the late Jack Kroustalis. Mr. Kroustalis graduated Hampden Sydney College in VA and retired from Foodcraft equipment company and Westbend Vineyards. He was an avid golfer and was a very social man who leaves behind many good friends. Alexander is survived by his mother, Lillian (Mark Terry); a sister, Vivian (John) Bencich of Atlanta, GA; his beloved niece, Lilly; and his cats, Charlie and Soybean. Memorial donations maybe made to the Forstyth County Humane Society at 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date following the COVID 19 crisis. An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Golodfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling arrangements.

