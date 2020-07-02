February 25, 1949 - June 29, 2020 Tobaccoville Mary Lynne "Memaw" Kriebel, 71, of Tobaccoville, NC, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, June 29, 2020. Ms. Kriebel was born on February 25, 1949 in Lansdale, PA to the late Gerald H. and Helen Ruth Kriebel. She was a member of First Christian Church of King. Lynne was an avid animal and nature lover and she rescued many animals in her lifetime. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Kelley Lynne Mitchell, her son, John Vincent Mitchell II and wife Lisa, her sister Lucy Derstine and husband Larry, her brother, James Kriebel and wife Eva, grandchild, Mackenzie "Critter" Clark, and lifelong partner John Vincent Mitchell. A celebration of life will take place Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM at First Christian Church of King, in the gazebo. In honor of Lynne's love of tie dye the family requests that you honor her memory by dressing in tie dye or bright colors for her service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Mountain Valley Hospice, 129 Veterans Drive, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Lynne Kriebel. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021

