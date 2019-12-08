May 30, 1932 - December 1, 2019 Colfax, N.C.- Albert S. Krause Jr. (Sam) beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and proud military veteran passed away after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease December 1, 2019. Born May 30, 1932, in Salisbury, Maryland, he was the only child of Albert S. Krause "Dutch" and Bessie "Sis" Brewington. Sam was an all-star baseball player, and played both the clarinet and saxophone in the band at Wicomico Highschool in Salisbury. He attended the University of Maryland in College Park. Sam was quite scrappy and to help pay for the tuition not covered by his academic scholarship he became an entrepreneur and sold sandwiches at the dorms after classes. Sam met Bette Green at a fraternity function, they hit it off and she quickly became the love of his life. He graduated in 1954 with a B.S. in Business Administration with a major in transportation. He later received an M.S. degree in logistics from the University of Tennessee in 1964. He began his military career as 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force in 1955 and would go on to serve twenty-two years. Sam and Bette were married in Sept of 1955, and began their long, successful adventure together that would include military, and war time service. They traveled all over the world from Pennsylvania, England to Florida, Tennessee Germany, Georgia, Vietnam, and Virginia. Along the way, they would have three kids Lynn, Leann, and Jack. Sam was an engaged and involved father, along the way coaching multiple sports teams, volunteering for leadership positions in the leagues. Before retiring as a USAF Colonel, Sam served in the U.S., in staff and leadership position in Great Britain, and Germany. Sam became Advisor Vietnamese Joint General Staff, serving in Saigon. After Vietnam, he served as Colonel, Logistics at the Pentagon (1971-77). After the twenty-two years of proud service to his country, Sam retired from the United States Air Force. Sam joined Distribution Centers Inc. in 1977 where he held a series of positions with increasing responsibility. He and Bette moved to Winston Salem, North Carolina in 1981, when Sam joined Lentz Distribution and Warehousing, where several years later he became President. Sam and Bette both enjoyed their retirement years while living in Bermuda Run. He volunteered for ten years in the Davey County school system where in 1987 he was chosen as volunteer of the year. He was an avid golfer with a pretty good handicap, and loved to sail on Lake Norman. Sam was part of the beginning of St. Clement's Episcopal Church where he served in the vestry for several years. He survived by, Bette, his adoring wife of sixty-four years; children Lynn (Dyke), Leann (Mike), Jack (Kia); grandchildren, Katie, Lauren, Taylor, Jordan, Jessica, Travis, Elizabeth, Jason, and Erik; and great-grandchild Kav. A special thanks to the staff of the nursing facilities at River Landing who lovingly took care of him in his final chapter and increased the quality of his life. A service celebrating Sam's life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Clement's Episcopal Church, 3600 Harper Road, Clemmons NC 27012. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Clement's Episcopal Church, or to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Wright-Funerals-Cremations 1726 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
