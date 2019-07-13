July 1, 1950 - July 10, 2019 Tony Reid Koontz, age 69, of Welcome, NC, passed away Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem. A graveside memorial service will be 11 am Monday, July 15, 2019 at Floral Gardens Memorial Park, 1730 English Road, High Point, NC 27262, conducted by Revs. Mitch Wilson and Eddie Evans. The family will see friends at the home other times. Tony was born July 1, 1950 in Davidson County to R. Paul Koontz and Beulah Estelle Evans Koontz. He was a member of Center United Methodist Church. Tony was an honor graduate of Wingate College and retired from the Davidson County school system, where he started the welding program. He also taught at Davidson County Community College. He was a former member of the board of directors at Welcome Fire Dept. and former assistant scoutmaster at Pauls Chapel Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Stella Koontz. Surviving are his loving wife, Karen Williams Koontz of the home; his sons, Erik Koontz (Gina) of Lexington and Paul Koontz (Nichole) of Statesville; grandchildren, Nathaniel McDaniel; Kael Cline and soon to be Hudson Koontz; and his sister, Sue Koontz Grimes (Churchill) of Florida. Memorials may be made to Center UMC, P.O. Box 179, Welcome, NC 27374 or Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The family would like to extend special thanks to Spring Arbor Assisted Living, Thomasville Medical Center and Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 858 Hickory Tree Road Winston Salem NC 27127

