December 27, 1952 - August 3, 2019 MOCKSVILLE Mr. Bobby Dewitt Koontz, 66, passed peacefully from this earth and joined his Heavenly Father after a very brief illness, on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Bob was born on December 27, 1952, in Iredell County to Everette Ratledge Koontz and Janie Austin Walker Koontz. He graduated from Davie High School in 1971 and Wilkes Community College, then beginning his career as a diesel mechanic. He began his career at Mack Truck and spent the last 21 years as an employee of Energy United. Bob was a devoted husband to Debbie McClannon Koontz, whom he married in 1978, and a loving father to his daughter and son. His greatest joy was being a Pa to his four grandboys, whom he adored. Bob enjoyed the simple things in life; he never met a stranger, loved to share a laugh and always left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered. He loved his extended family, coworkers and church family at Calvary West in Advance. Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years; his daughter, Molly Ridenhour and husband Drew of Mocksville; his son, Luke Koontz and wife Molly of Nolensville, TN; five grandchildren, Mack and Wade Ridenhour and Harley and Everett Koontz and baby girl Koontz due in September; a sister, Judy Koontz of Mocksville; a sister-in-law, Arlene McClannon of Mocksville; and a large extended family. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Calvary West in Advance with Pastor Ryan Showalter officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Interment will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered to the Davie Community Foundation for the Bob and Debbie Koontz Fund (memo line). The family would like to thank those who walked through this battle with him; Dr. Morgan, Dr. Fowler, Dr. Sullivan, and the special staff of the 2nd floor ICU, 8th floor pulmonary and palliative care at Forsyth Medical Center. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street
