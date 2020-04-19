March 5, 1937 - April 16, 2020 Betty M. Koontz, 83, of Welcome NC went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born in Lexington NC to Odell Monroe Curry and Mae Black Curry on March 5, 1937. She is survived by her husband Leon Koontz of 62 years of Welcome, her son Todd Koontz and his wife Lori Koontz of Oak Ridge, and her sisters Connie McMahan (Nelson, deceased), Martha Byerly (Dermont, deceased) and Nancy Swicegood (Leon) of Lexington. She was preceded in death by her daughter Marla Susan Koontz of Welcome, her brothers John Robert Curry and Franklin Monroe Curry of Lexington, and her parents. Betty was a member of the Gideons International Auxiliary for nearly 50 years and spoke at numerous pastor banquets. She was a member of Faith Church of Midway. Betty was a generous and loving wife, mother and friend whose memory will be cherished forever. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and instilled in her children her Christian beliefs and values. As to follow directives of Governor Cooper's office, a private graveside service will be held. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at which time everyone will be invited. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be directed to the Gideons International, Davidson North Camp, P.O. Box 1598, Welcome NC 27374-1598. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Most Popular
-
This Mistake Could Cost You Your Stimulus Check
-
Ed Hardin: Flossie Johnson was bigger than life in Wilkes County
-
Human remains ID'd as veteran reported missing from Winston-Salem nearly a year ago
-
Sex abuse allegations made against Children’s Home house parents. Accuser says abuse occurred in the 1970s.
-
Fifth Forsyth resident dies due to COVID-19
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately