March 5, 1937 - April 16, 2020 Betty M. Koontz, 83, of Welcome NC went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born in Lexington NC to Odell Monroe Curry and Mae Black Curry on March 5, 1937. She is survived by her husband Leon Koontz of 62 years of Welcome, her son Todd Koontz and his wife Lori Koontz of Oak Ridge, and her sisters Connie McMahan (Nelson, deceased), Martha Byerly (Dermont, deceased) and Nancy Swicegood (Leon) of Lexington. She was preceded in death by her daughter Marla Susan Koontz of Welcome, her brothers John Robert Curry and Franklin Monroe Curry of Lexington, and her parents. Betty was a member of the Gideons International Auxiliary for nearly 50 years and spoke at numerous pastor banquets. She was a member of Faith Church of Midway. Betty was a generous and loving wife, mother and friend whose memory will be cherished forever. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and instilled in her children her Christian beliefs and values. As to follow directives of Governor Cooper's office, a private graveside service will be held. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at which time everyone will be invited. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be directed to the Gideons International, Davidson North Camp, P.O. Box 1598, Welcome NC 27374-1598. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

