Lexington - Sue Shoaf Koonts of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 3 PM, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Pauls Chapel Church. Visitation one hour prior at the church.
Koonts, Sue Shoaf
