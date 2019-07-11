January 18, 1953 - July 9, 2019 Brenda Elaine Sides Koonts, age 66, of Winston-Salem passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at her home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, with Rev. Jim Newsome and Rev. Dan Nelson officiating at Friedberg Moravian Church Graveyard, Sunday, July 14, 2019. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel and other times at the home. Brenda was born in Forsyth County on January 18, 1953 to Anthony Fred Sides and Polly Snyder Sides Spach. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Frankie Sides and Freddie Sides; sister, Kathy Sides Tesh and a granddaughter, Alexandria Rose Koonts. Ones left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Stan Koonts; daughters, Angel and Nikki Koonts of the home; stepdaughters, Kelli Howard of Mocksville, NC; and Kendra Strickland of Lexington; grandchildren, Josh Strickland, Dakota Strickland, Sierra, Sydney and Scott Howard. Special thanks to Cheyenne Ingle for the love and care given to Brenda during her illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the Koonts family. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately