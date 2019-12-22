March 16, 1958 - December 20, Boonville- Russell Carl Koons, 61, of Boonville, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born in South Bend, Indiana on March 16, 1958 to Vernon and Marie Carlson Koons. Mr. Koons was preceded in death by this parents. Surviving are his wife, Tammy Young Koons; children, Sandie Kidwell, Sarah Peden, and Brandon Hill; a sister, Toni Armstrong; brothers, Toby Koons, and Richard Koons; and 10 grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted Monday, December 23, 2019 at 2:00pm at Gentry Funeral Chapel in Yadkinville with Rev. Darrell Hampton officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 1:00-2:00pm, one hour prior to the service. The family wishes to thank Piedmont Tower, Inc. for everything they did for Russell. He loved you all. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055
Koons, Russell Carl
