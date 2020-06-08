March 22, 1949 - June 6, 2020 The beloved daughter of Carl "Ed" Stoltz and Betty Frye Stoltz, Linda was born in Winston Salem on March 22nd, 1949 as the oldest of three siblings. She graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1967, where she was a proud founding member of the Madrigals Choral Group, and went on to attend East Carolina University. Musically inclined throughout her life, she sang beautifully in choirs, played handbells alongside her son and husband, and enjoyed the sweet strains of Southern Gospel Quartet Music as often as possible. Her creative spirit extended to award-winning works of art in photography, jam (a family tradition), and even baked goods, which she entered in the street festivals and fairs she enthusiastically attended each year with her darlin' spouse John, whom she met in 2001, married in 2009, and loved more than words can say. As bright and beautiful a soul as the butterflies she cherished, she was always ready with a wry smile, brook-no-nonsense advice, and unconditional love, and leaves us all a legacy of hope, faith, and formidable spirit. She is survived by: the "true love of her life" John Komara, daughter Jennifer Mitchell and grandson Christopher Abbey, son Jason Martinez and daughter-in-law Cheryl Dickovick, brother Billy Stoltz and wife Karen, nephews Brent, Phil (Laura), and John (Amanda) Stoltz, great nieces Kaleigha Stoltz and Annabelle, great nephews Isaiah and Lux Stoltz, as well as many other family members and dear friends; Frances Browne, Bob and Susan Richardson, Whitney and Ray Morgan, and Kathy Pope, among countless other beloved friends. Linda was preceded in death by her Father, Carl "Ed" Stoltz, her mother Betty Frye Stoltz, her brother in law Steve Crews, and her sister Susan Stoltz Crews. Currently, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family is unfortunately unable to hold a reception after the service. In lieu of food and flowers, we ask that donations made to the food pantry at Love's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 8, Walkertown, NC 27051. Online condolences may be sent to: www. salemfh.com. All are welcome to the visitation in the portico at Love's United Methodist Church (3020 Main Street, Walkertown, NC) by drive by or walk up, observing self-distancing, from 10-10:45 and at the graveside at Gardens of Memory approximately 11:45 am. Only family and those involved in the service, due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be in the Fellowship Hall for the Funeral Service. The funeral will be live streamed on Facebook for those who cannot attend: https://www.facebook.com/lovesunitedmethodistchurch/.
