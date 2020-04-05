November 25, 1928 - April 2, 2020 Mrs. Betty Easter Koehn, 91, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus at Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem on Thursday, April 2, 2020. A resident of Arbor Ridge at Stanleyville Retirement Center, Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend David C. Easter and Mabel Grubbs Easter; her husband, Gene R. Koehn; son, Terry R. Koehn; brother, Richard Lee Easter; and grandsons, Kevin Doty and Jimmy Doty. Betty is survived by her daughter, Linda Gail Koehn; her daughter-in-law, Rhoda Koehn; her devoted sister, Glenda Easter Beck; her sisters-in-law, Doris Easter and June Koehn; her grandchildren, Allan Doty, Wendy Helsabeck, Chelsea Tilley, Megan Koehn, and Jack Koehn; 11 great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren. Betty Koehn, known to her family as Bet, Mimmy, Grandma, was a gentle, generous soul who was loved by everyone who knew her, and she will be remembered for her tender manner and sweet spirit. Betty was cook at Ibraham Elementary for the WSFCS for 25 years. She was a wonderful cook and loved serving others, both at school and at home with her family. She loved dogs, especially her last pet, Peanut, a small Chihuahua. Betty was an avid reader and loved a good book. A celebration of her life will be held at a private family graveside service at Providence Moravian Church Graveyard in Winston-Salem with Reverend Truett Williams, Sr. officiating. John 14:6 Jesus said, "I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me." In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Koehn. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Koehn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries