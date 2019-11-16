February 29, 1948 - November 14, 2019 Willard Levi Knight, 71, went on to be with the Lord, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Interment will follow in Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Levi was born February 29, 1948, in Stokes County to the late Willard Valentine and Rachael Corns Knight. Mr. Knight was a U.S. Army veteran and retired as a correctional officer with the NC Department of Corrections. Levi was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was a member of Smith Chapel Church and loved his church family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jay Fulcher; sisters, Emma Poage and Francis Kendrick. Survivors include his wife, Linda Nance Knight; sons, Mike Bowman and Chris (Nadine) Bowman; grandchildren, Michael, Matt, Brant, and Aubree Bowman; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Mallory, and Penelope. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery, c/o Kaye Harris, 2527 Amostown Rd., Sandy Ridge, NC 27046. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel 1020 Hope Beasley Rd., Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
