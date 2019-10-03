July 30, 1924 - October 1, 2019 KNIGHT WALKERTOWN Ruby May Larrimore Knight, 95, went home to be her Lord Tuesday afternoon, October 1, 2019 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab. Ruby was born on July 30, 1924 in Forsyth County to the late Robert Franklin and Cora May Vanhoy Larrimore. She was a member of Love United Methodist Church and was retired from Sara Lee with 47 years of service. Ruby was the last of 6 children. She loved her family as well as farming. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Jolly Gordon Knight; and a son, Ronald Gray Knight. She is survived by her 3 children. Patsy Pfaff, Nancy Mabe, and Perry Lee Knight; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. There will be a 1:00 pm graveside service held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Gardens of Memory with Pastor Herb Mabe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Walnut Cove Health Care: 511 Windmill St., Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral home, Walnut Cove is honoring the Knight family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
