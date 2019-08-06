November 4, 1947 - August 2, 2019 Laura Lou Bowman Knight, 71, went home to be with her Lord, and reunited with her loved ones on Friday night, August 2, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Laura was born on November 4, 1947 in Forsyth County to the late Jesse Amos and Leona Young Bowman. She was an active member of Grace Baptist Church. Laura loved the outdoors, yard work, gardening, and was an avid reader. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and a friend to all. Laura was enjoying her retirement from Hanes Brand where she was a dedicated employee for over 40 years. Laura enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and helping anyone in need. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ronald Gray Knight, four brothers, Irvin, Buddy, Jimmy, and Jesse Bowman Jr., two sisters, Nancy Jones and Jo Ann Neal. Laura is survived by her loving daughter, Kristi Idol (Chris), two grandchildren, Hunter and Cassidy Idol, 3 sisters, Rose Montgomery, Becky Mitchell (Buddy), and Geneva Hanes (Bill), special nephew Brian Neal (Stephanie), and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. There will be an 2:30 pm graveside service held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Gardens of Memory, Walkertown with Pastor Eddie McClure officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, and at other times at the home of her daughter Kristi and Chris Idol. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 3097 US 311 Hwy North, Madison, NC 27025. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to serve the Knight family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Most Popular
-
Cold case arrest: Surry man charged in 1980 rape and murder of 14-year-old girl
-
Cason, Kelly M.
-
Walkertown lawyer and onetime leader of white supremacist group is accused of mishandling client money
-
'The Bachelorette' went into overtime. And Tyler Cameron, the former Wake Forest QB, got the win.
-
New superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools expected to be named Wednesday
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately