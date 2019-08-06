November 4, 1947 - August 2, 2019 Laura Lou Bowman Knight, 71, went home to be with her Lord, and reunited with her loved ones on Friday night, August 2, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Laura was born on November 4, 1947 in Forsyth County to the late Jesse Amos and Leona Young Bowman. She was an active member of Grace Baptist Church. Laura loved the outdoors, yard work, gardening, and was an avid reader. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and a friend to all. Laura was enjoying her retirement from Hanes Brand where she was a dedicated employee for over 40 years. Laura enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and helping anyone in need. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ronald Gray Knight, four brothers, Irvin, Buddy, Jimmy, and Jesse Bowman Jr., two sisters, Nancy Jones and Jo Ann Neal. Laura is survived by her loving daughter, Kristi Idol (Chris), two grandchildren, Hunter and Cassidy Idol, 3 sisters, Rose Montgomery, Becky Mitchell (Buddy), and Geneva Hanes (Bill), special nephew Brian Neal (Stephanie), and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. There will be an 2:30 pm graveside service held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Gardens of Memory, Walkertown with Pastor Eddie McClure officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, and at other times at the home of her daughter Kristi and Chris Idol. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 3097 US 311 Hwy North, Madison, NC 27025. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to serve the Knight family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

