May 16, 1972 - April 16, 2020 WALNUT COVE Andrea Lea Shelton Knight, age 47, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Forsyth Memorial Hospital. She was born May 16, 1972 in Forsyth County, NC to her loving parents, Laymon and Glenda Bennett Shelton. She was a graduate of South Stokes High School and received her CNA after graduation. She last worked as a private caregiver in Walkertown, NC for her sweet Mary. Andrea enjoyed vacationing at the beach (any beach, as long as the sand was between her toes, she was happy!), chatting with friends, staying connected to people through social media, and spending quality time with her family and many, many dear friends. She truly had the uncanny ability to reach people and make friends in whatever activity she or her children were involved. Andrea was a talented softball player, at times a coach, and the game was always a very significant part of her life. She played for the Piedmont Players, Enigma, Shell Shock, and the Pink Panthers. Her teammates were like family. Whether she was on the field coaching, in the game, or in the stands supporting her three children, when she was involved in softball, she was in her element. Most importantly, to say that Andrea loved her children is an understatement. She absolutely adored Jacob, Alea, and Alana. Their happiness was of the utmost importance to her and her source of happiness as well. Her children were the pieces that made her heart whole. Andrea is survived by her loving parents, Laymon and Glenda Bennett Shelton, her loving son, Jacob Woods, and her 2 loving daughters, Alea and Alana Knight, her loving sister, Amy Bennett (Eddie), and her special friends, Sharon Tuttle, Michelle Brown, Tammy Watts, and Antionette Carter. There will be a private family graveside service held on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Willow Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Manuel officiating. Andrea will lie in state from 3:00-5:00 PM on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at First Citizens Bank, 424 North Main Street, Walnut Cove, NC 27052 to the Andrea Knight Memorial Fund for the benefit of her children. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Knight family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 HWY 65 West Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
