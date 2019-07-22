December 11, 1944 - July 19, 2019 Mrs. Sammy Crissman Klevinski (Sami), 74, of Clemmons passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Sami was born in Elkin on December 11, 1944 to Lois Trivette Crissman Hobson and Samuel Crissman. She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father Arnold Hobson, and her maternal grandparents, who helped raise her, Ethel and Terry Trivette. Like so many kids in Yadkin County, Sami's first real job was on the tobacco farm where she grew up in Richmond Hill. She learned a work ethic there that would stay with her the rest of her life. Her most gratifying work was in the florist business and caring for the elderly. She had many talents in decorating and crafts but her true passion was caring for her home and family. Sami was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend. She truly never met a stranger. Despite the many challenges that life presented her, Sami always made sure that everyone else was taken care of ahead of her own wishes. Sami is survived by her loving husband of forty-five years, Edward Klevinski; two daughters, Lisa Talley (Gary Woods) and Lita Crockett (Stafford Williams) all of Winston-Salem, a brother Leo Steahly of Vero Beach, Fla., and two sisters Arnola Stimpson of Smithtown and Virginia Artice (Sim) of Richmond Hill. The family would like to thank the Pulmonary Unit staff at Forsyth Medical Center and the nurses and staff at Trellis Supportive Care for the comfort and care they provided Sami. And finally, a special thank you to Saundra and Peggy for all the loving support they gave her at home. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2:00 until 3:30 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service, Yadkinville, followed by a graveside service at 4:00 PM at Boonville Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston Salem, NC, 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055

