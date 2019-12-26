November 23, 1932 - December 20, 2019 Mr. Bill Kleinboonschate, 87, of Clemmons, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Bill was born on November 23, 1932 in Deventer, Holland, where he met and married his wife. Together they immigrated to Los Angeles, California, where together they settled and raised a family. Over the years Bill and his family have traveled all over the world, deciding in 2012 to relocate to Clemmons, North Carolina. Bill is preceded in death by his daughter Annette, left to cherish his loving memories are his wife of 62 years, Ans; son Jerry (Donna); three grandchildren, Jesse Grier, Brian, Daniel, and numerous other family and friends. We would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses of Wells Care Hospice, for all your love, care and support given to Bill during this time. A mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Peter Nouck officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Lung Association.
