Clemmons - Randy Scott Kitner, 56, passed away on January 28, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel.
Kitner, Randy Scott
