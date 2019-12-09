May 14, 1917 - December 5, 2019 Mrs. Anne Dulce Goode Kite, age 102 of Millers Creek, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home. Memorial services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, December 12, 2019 at North Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church with Rev. R.C. Griffin and Rev. Steve Snipes officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Private family burial services will be held. Mrs. Kite was born May 14, 1917 in Martinsville, VA, to the late John Letcher Goode and Lucy Davis Goode Draper. She was a member of North Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church and Vanguard Class. She had been the keeper of the Cradle Roll for over 25 years. Mrs. Kite was a charter member of Wilkes Regional Hospital Auxiliary and also a member of the Friday Book Club. She loved the Blue Ridge Parkway, butterflies and welcoming guests to the Dodge House Restaurant. She was a great cook and well known for her pies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Francis Kite, two brothers: Ray Goode and John L. Goode and a son in law: David Eller. She is survived by two daughters: Susan Kite Eller of Greenville, SC and Betsey Kite O'Neill and husband Jack of Virginia Beach VA, five grandchildren: Cynthia Booke, Mark Eller, Robert Eller, John O'Neill and Kelly Ogle and ten great grandchildren: David and Lauren Booke, Samantha and Sydney Eller, Archie, Trevor, Ben O'Neill, Cameron and Connor Eller and Lucy and Avery Ogle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church 804 E Street North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 or a Charity of choice. Celebrate her life as she would with kindness and grace and loving one another! Online condolences may be made at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home PO Box 1428 North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
