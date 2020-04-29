December 5, 1925 - April 24, 2020 Mrs. Elizabeth Shore Kiser, 94, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Priddy Manor in King. She was born in Forsyth Co. on December 5, 1925, the daughter of the late Hugh Wiley Shore, Sr. and Lucy Doub Shore. Mrs. Kiser was a member of Kingswood United Methodist Church in Rural Hall. She started her work career at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and then worked for Winston Leaf Tobacco Co. and Growers Tobacco Warehouse, but her most important job was being a homemaker, great cook and farmer's wife. Mrs. Kiser enjoyed gardening and was proud of her flowerbeds. She always enjoyed her fall fishing trips to the coast with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vance Oliver Kiser; a daughter, Vickie K. Saunders; and two brothers, Hugh "Doub" Shore and Edwin Shore. She is survived by four sons, Kevin V. Kiser (Pat) of Danville, VA, Barry W. Kiser (Patricia) of Reidsville, Jeffrey S. Kiser (Carol) of Rural Hall and Gregory F. Kiser (Lisa) of Rural Hall; a special son-in-law, Michael F. Saunders of King; 7 grandchildren, Vance T. Kiser (Maggie), Kyle S. Kiser, Lori E. Kiser, Melissa K. Scott (David), Andi K. Gavin (Sean), Matthew Kiser and Hannah Kiser; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dennis D. Shore (Frances) and a sister-in-law, Helen H. Shore. A private graveside service will be conducted at Crestview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Kingswood United Methodist Church or Mountain Valley Hospice. The family would like to thank Priddy Manor for all of the love and care shown during Mrs. Kiser's time of need. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
