May 1, 1925 - August 18, 2019 Father George Kiricoples, of Winston-Salem, died on August 18, 2019. Father George was a lover of classical music and it was evident when he sang in the church choir from an early age that would later propel him into his lifelong calling to the priesthood. His example of Christian faith was displayed regularly by his faithful attendance and prayerful presence at all services. Born May 1, 1925 in Lynn, Massachusetts to Christopher George and Georgia Vasiliou Kiricoples, he spent his early life in Massachusetts, was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School in Lynn, Mass., June 16, 1944, graduate of the Greek Archdiocese Theological Institute in Brookline, Massachusetts on June 11, 1950. He married Bessie Jervinis on February 25, 1951, was ordained deacon in Lynn, Massachusetts on April 30, 1951; he was then ordained priest on November 18, 1951. He served our lord at Saints Constantine and Helen in Gary, Indiana (1951-1961), All Saints Church in Joliet, Illinois (1961-1972), Saint George Church in Kingston, NY (1972-1974), and Church of the Annunciation in Winston-Salem, NC (1974-1990, when he officially retired), and Lynchburg, VA (1991-2012). His wife Presbytera Bessie preceded him in death February 4, 1981, as well as a son, Michael Paul Kiricoples March 17, 2014, a sister Nancy Kiricoples-Smyrnas and her husband Tom as well as his brother Charles Kiricoples and his wife Doris. He is survived by his daughter Georgiann Kiricoples of Winston-Salem, NC, three sons, Christopher George (Judy) of Bath, NC, Peter lgnatios (Johanna) of King, NC, and John Chrysostom (Melony) of East Bend, NC, four grandchildren, Courtney Kiricoples-Menzel, Daniel, Matthew, and Laura, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Family visitation will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 435 Keating Drive with a Trisagion at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will take place at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation on Friday, August 23, 2019: Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM, funeral at 10:30 AM, and interment at Forsyth Memorial Park. Services will be officiated by Fr. Demetri Kangelaris, Fr. Constantine Shepherd, and Fr. George Vlahos. The family requests that memorials be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller 3315 Silas Creek Parkway
