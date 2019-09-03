Winston-Salem - Mrs. Willie Mae Henry Kirby, 89, passed away August 25, 2019. Funeral services 12 noon Wed., Sept. 4 at Union Bethel AME Church; family visitation Tue., Sept. 3, 6 - 7 pm at Russell Funeral Home Chapel. (RUSSELL)
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
