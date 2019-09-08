May 16, 1937 - September 2, 2019 Loretta Wray White Kirby, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, was born on May 16, 1937, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to John Alvin White and Ila Evelyn White. She attended Hanes High School, where she met the love of her life, her late husband of 63 years, Thomas Martin Kirby, Sr., who predeceased her by six months. Together in life, they are now reunited with one another, and also with their much loved and deeply mourned only son, Thomas Martin Kirby, Jr., who died in 1980. Loretta was a great beauty until the final moments of her life and was just as gorgeous on the inside as she was on the outside. She was loving and present for everyone she loved, and took care of so many others, including her ailing mother and her late husband when his health was failing, with unselfish devotion, unflagging strength, and unshakeable faith in the goodness of God and His merciful interventions in the lives of His children. Some years ago, Loretta retired as a Clinique counter manager from Hecht's department store, where every customer wanted to buy whatever she was using as skincare, so her sales were always top tier. She was a wonderful cook and loved experimenting with recipes, and she enjoyed many shopping expeditions with her daughter and granddaughter over the years. What she loved most was being at home and spending time with her family. In her youth, Loretta was a model, homecoming queen of her high school, and prima ballerina of her ballet school. She was headed to New York City to audition for the Rockettes when she suffered a devastating fall that ended her dance career, but not her lifelong dedication to her future husband and her two children, who were blessed in every way to know her and to love her. Adored by everyone she knew, Loretta was a shining light in a world made less brilliant by her passing. Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, "Tom," her son, "Tommy," and her parents. Surviving are her daughter, Terri Kirby Erickson (Leonard), of Pfafftown, who is devastated to the core at losing her mom, her best friend in this world; her dearly loved granddaughter Gia Riana (Brandon) of Kernersville; her brother, Stephen White of Pittsboro; and a dear friend of the family, Timothy Plowman of Waynesville. A poem entitled, "Another Memory of My Mother's Kindness," written by her daughter in 2009, says to anyone who reads it what is essential to know about her cherished mother, Loretta Kirby: "At the end of our street/was a small patch of land/where a neighbor's/grandfather, his body bent/as a boomerang, tilled/the ground and planted seeds./At harvest time, the sun/beat down hard as rain/and mottled his bare back,/cupped like a hand over rich/swells of dirt and the foliate/flare of ripe cabbages./Come noon, he'd lean against/a shade tree and drink/the tall glass of lemonade/my mother always brought/him, sowing seeds of her/own while we watched--/and remembered." A memorial service for our beloved and beautiful Loretta will be conducted at 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church (Chapel) with Rev. Joanne Henley officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
A man was shot at while sitting in his car in Winston-Salem. It is the city's third drive-by shooting in 4 days.
-
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools just got their yearly grades. Here's how they did.
-
2 men shot as they stood outside home on Longview Drive, Winston-Salem police say
-
Police ID man slain in Sunnyside
-
Truliant attempts to compel response to Truist lawsuit from BB&T, SunTrust
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately