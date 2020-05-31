October 20, 1958 - May 24, 2020 Mr. Anthony Dexter Kirby (aka Anky), son of the late Eugene Sr. and Catherine Mitchell Kirby, was born October 20, 1958 and departed this life on May 24, 2020. He attended the local Forsyth County Schools and graduated from North Forsyth High School, class of 1978.His employment included positions with Step One as a custodian and as a landscaper at the LJVM Coliseum. Anthony leaves to cherish his memories a devoted friend of 20 years, Brenda Roebuck; siblings, Patricia Alston, Verionia (Cleon) Horne, Bishop Eugene (Gwendolyn) Kirby Jr, Beverly (Vernon) Salley, Ricky (Brenda) Kirby Sr, Kinnard (Trina) Kirby Sr and his twin sister Anthanet (Michael) Simmons, all of the city; a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom he adored; a special cousin, Shirley Mitchell; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins. Funeral service will be private. Mr. Kirby may be publicly viewed today from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons. Interment in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC

