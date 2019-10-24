March 15, 1945 - October 21, 2019 KING WALNUT COVE Johnney "Joe" King, 74, went home to be with his maker and loved ones early Monday morning, October 21, 2019 at Rose Tara Plantation. Joe was born on March 15, 1945 in Stokes County to the late Walter M., Sr. and Mary Bennett King. He was retired from RJ Reynolds and attended Bethel Baptist Church. Joe enjoyed working on cars and liked country and gospel music. He loved spending time with family and friends and always liked to have visitors. He was preceded in death by his parents. Joe is survived by his 3 children, Kenneth Lee King, Jan Marie King Suggs (Gray), and Amie Ann King; 3 granddaughters; 3 grandsons; 2 great-grandsons; 3 great-granddaughters; 4 sisters, Jane King, Ann Davis (Ron), Trisha Harbin (Lee), and Carol Barton (Chris); 2 brothers, Billy King and Shorty King; the mother of his 3 children, Janice Faye Tollison; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6 - 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home. There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Carl Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Shining Light Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will also receive friends in the fellowship hall following the burial. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Rose Tara for all they did for Joe and his family. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the King family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W Walnut Cove, NC 27052
