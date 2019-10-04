October 17, 1950 - September 30, 2019 Kernersville Mr. James "Wesley" King, 68, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Wesley was born in Virginia on October 17, 1950 to James Nathan and Ruby Gallimore King. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed golfing, fishing, and water-skiing. Wesley was a loving husband and father. He never met a stranger and was truly loved by all who knew him. Wesley enjoyed working and devoted 34 years to Roadway Trucking. In addition to his parents, Wesley was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia "Jenny" Collins, as well as his brother-in-law and best friend, Sonny Collins. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 50 years, Kim King; three children, Jason King, Wendy King, and Amber Dowdy (husband, Michael); one brother, Roger King (wife, Glenda); and many loved nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service will be held at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Comprehensive Cancer Center Cancer Patient Support Services at Medical Center Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
